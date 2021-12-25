Zacks Investment Research Downgrades European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

