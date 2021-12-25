Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Hold

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

