Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Hold

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $171.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

