Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) to Hold

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE VOR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,057. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

