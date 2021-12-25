Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $3,447,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

