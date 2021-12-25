Zacks Investment Research Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. SFL’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SFL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SFL by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the second quarter valued at about $10,380,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

