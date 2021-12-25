Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.72. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

