Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

