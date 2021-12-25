Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 462,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,892. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.25.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

