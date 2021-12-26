$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of COUP traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $159.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.21. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,847 shares of company stock worth $26,742,508. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 31.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

