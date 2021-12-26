$0.08 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 68.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,131 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

