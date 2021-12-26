$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.14. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 568,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,468. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $273.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

