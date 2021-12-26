$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 556,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

