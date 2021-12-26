$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.64. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,277,000 after buying an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 309,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 1,778,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $939.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.