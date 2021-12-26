$0.98 EPS Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 108,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.