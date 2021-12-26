$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. First Financial posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at $84,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,327. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

