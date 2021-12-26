$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.98. 247,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,538. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 237,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

