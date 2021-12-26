$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

A stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. 1,411,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,379. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

