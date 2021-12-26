$1.77 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,049. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

