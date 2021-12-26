$10.99 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $10.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the lowest is $8.88 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

GNSS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 95,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

