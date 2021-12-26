$116.90 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post sales of $116.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.92 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $455.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $580.85 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $619.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
CGC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,306,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,152. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
