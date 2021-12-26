$116.90 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post sales of $116.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.92 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $455.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $580.85 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $619.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

CGC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,306,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,152. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

