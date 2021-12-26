125,336 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of DHT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $928,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $896.69 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of -0.29.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

