$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will announce $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%.

WTER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 665,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.