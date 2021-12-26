$16.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce sales of $16.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.13 billion and the lowest is $15.96 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $65.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.57 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,599. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

