$17.25 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post sales of $17.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Veru posted sales of $14.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $82.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.14 million, with estimates ranging from $88.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 559,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,289. The company has a market cap of $503.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Veru has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

