1,761 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

