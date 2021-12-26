1,761 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Separately, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SRAD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $28.22.
Sportradar Group Profile
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
