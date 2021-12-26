1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $104,469.36 and $459,521.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.82 or 0.07968668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,704.92 or 0.99967608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

