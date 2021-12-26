$2.30 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 558,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

