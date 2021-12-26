$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.58. 1,190,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,018. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.