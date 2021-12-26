20,324 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

