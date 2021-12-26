$211.53 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will post sales of $211.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.50 million and the lowest is $210.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $770.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 265,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,280. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $14.00.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

