22,851 Shares in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 476,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 141.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 414,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 242,990 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. 24,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,443. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

