$230.90 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce sales of $230.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.10 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $877.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $979.13 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $984.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 110,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

