29,531 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,531 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

