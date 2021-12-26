$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

KDP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.