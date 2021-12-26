34,406 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

KKR stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,009. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

