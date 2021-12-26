3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 3.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $137,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $174.97. 1,954,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.55. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

