40,600 Shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE NS opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

