42,689 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $397.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

