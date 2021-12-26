4,770 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.76. 877,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

