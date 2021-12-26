$481.27 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce $481.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.70 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $473.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW remained flat at $$10.29 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 443,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,588. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

