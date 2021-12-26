6 Meridian Boosts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 217,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

