6 Meridian Invests $397,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 993.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

