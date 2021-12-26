6,628 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.
In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.