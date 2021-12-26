6,628 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

