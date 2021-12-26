9,220 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

