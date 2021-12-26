$953.75 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report sales of $953.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Xilinx reported sales of $803.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

