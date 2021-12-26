Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $168,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.74 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.