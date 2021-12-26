Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $289,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $177.96 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

