Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,041 BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

