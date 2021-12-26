Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 158,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

